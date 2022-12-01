Knaak, Keith L. Craig, Mo. Dec 1, 2022 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith L. KnaakCRAIG, Mo. - Keith L. Knaak, 72, of Craig, passed away Nov. 28, at a St. Joseph hospital.Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri, where the family will greet friends beginning at noon.Private family inurnment with military rites, Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.Online condolences and complete obituary can be found at www.chamberlainfuneral.comAs published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Keith Knaak, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Keith L. Craig Condolence Keith L. Knaak St. Joseph Cemetery Fort Leavenworth × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 01, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 30, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesBath and Body Works to open at North ShoppesTwo pedestrians hit on Frederick AvenueFirst responders remove man from car after crashLeBlond punches ticket to state title gameRelatives deal with burglaries after loved ones' deathsCommunity leader's impact noted following his deathMaysville activist demands school district auditCardinals blow out Whirlwinds to advance to 8-man state championship gameTwo people shot inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morningFamily remembers victim at murder sentencing
