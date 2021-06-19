Kline, Vicki R. Agency, Mo.

Vicki R. Kline
AGENCY, Mo. - Vicki Rennae Amthor Kline, age 69, of Agency, Missouri, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Survivors: husband, John Kline; son, Steven Kline; grandson, Reid.
Celebration of Life Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Agency United Methodist Church with Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the Agency United Methodist Church or the Mid Buchanan FFA Alumni for the Vicki Kline Memorial Livestock Award.
Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.