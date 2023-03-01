Terry Kline, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1941, to Elmer David and Armenta Mae (Roach) Holmes in Worth, Missouri.
Terry married Lawrence "Larry" Richard Kline on March 1, 1958, and they shared 63 years together.
She graduated at the top of her class from Hillyard Technical in 1971 and pursued a degree in nursing. She spent several years as a homemaker.
Terry enjoyed leading women's bible studies in her home and was a member of the McCarthy Baptist Church for sixty years. She was also a member of the National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees and the St. Joseph Garden Club. She especially enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry; brothers, Clarence Holmes, Roger Holmes, Sam Holmes and Archie Holmes; and sisters, Martha Farris, Evelyn Myres, Zelma Attebury, Nancy Parelius and Ruth Goff.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Kline (Janet) of Cameron, Missouri and Keith Kline (Jennifer) of Osborn, Missouri; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.