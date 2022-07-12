Bettie Lee Kline, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born Nov. 8, 1931, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Lucy and George Miller. She graduated from Benton high school, and worked over 16 years at the Bucket Shop as a cook.
She enjoyed making quilts, sewing, traveling and fishing, but most especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the St. James Altar Society and the St. James Catholic Church.
Bettie was preceded in death by husband, Francis Kline; her parents; daughter, Victoria Schwope; brothers, Harold E. Miller, Robert Lee Miller, and Ervin D. Miller; sisters, Lucille McCombs, Minnie Eggleston, Shirley Cox, Ruth Miller, Laura Miller, and Wilma Jean Yount.
Survivors include, son, Eddie (Linda) Kline, and daughter, Teresa (Larry) Claycomb both of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Sue Cox; and sister-in-law, Irene Giannetta both of St. Joseph; as well as numerous, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested, in lieu of flowers, to Alzheimers association or to St. James Catholic Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.