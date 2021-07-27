Klepees, Kenneth M. 1956-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Klepees, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. He was born Oct. 23, 1956, in St. Joseph, son of Betty (Porter) and Julius Klepees. Mike enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Klepees; brothers, Patrick and John Klepees; and sister, Bette Ann Munger.
Survivors include, mother, Betty Klepees of St. Joseph; sisters, Judy (Mitch) Saslow of New York, Joy (Dale) Shifflett of St Joseph, Kerren (Ed) Poirer of Wathena, Kansas; brother, Jeff (Jennifer) Klepees of St. Joseph and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Klepees has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per his wishes, no services are scheduled.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
