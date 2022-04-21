Klenk, Donna J. 1933-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Donna June (Stanton) Singleton Klenk, 88, went to her heavenly home and reunited with loved ones on April 20, 2022.
Donna was born on Sept. 21, 1933, in Agency, Missouri, to Charles and Anna Grace (Tadlock) Stanton. She married the love of her life, James Henry Singleton, on Nov. 4, 1950, making their home in Faucett, Missouri, and later in Eufaula, OK. She returned to Missouri following the passing of James in 1987 and was married to Vernon Klenk from 1997 until his passing in 2013.
She lived a life devoted to the Lord and committed to her family and friends. She inspired those around her through unparalleled compassion, extraordinary strength, and genuine goodness. Though her journey on Earth is complete and she will be greatly missed, the love and joy she shared will persist and provide comfort until we are all reunited again in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Nancy (Singleton) Springs; two infant sons; brothers, Dale Stanton, W.B. Stanton, James Stanton and Pete Stanton; and sisters, Dorothy Corkins, Anna Lou Grisham, Patty Spaeth, Arlene McClelland and Doris Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Treat, Jamie Ruede (Charles), James Singleton (Heather); son-in-law, Larry Springs; grandchildren, Jennifer McMahan (David), Joshua Springs (Angie), Jeremiah Springs, Jonathan Ruede (Celimar), Erica Stewart (Danny), Andrew Treat and Braeden Singleton; great-grandchildren, Corban Springs, Landan Springs, Ramsey Stewart, Ana Sofia Ruede and Sara Carolina Ruede; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
Services will be held at New Harvest Baptist Church in Agency, Missouri, on Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place 10 to 11 a.m.
Burial will be at Agency Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
