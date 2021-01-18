Waltraud M. Kleinschek, 88 of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Plauen, Germany.

She married Josef Kleinschek in Feb. 1951, and they immigrated to the United States in March, 1957.

Wally obtained her U.S. citizenship in 1970, and Joe in 1987; they were both very proud of this important accomplishment.

She worked at Thompson-Brumm and Knepper Clinic, Sherwood Medical and enjoyed working as a caregiver, prior to her retirement.

Wally enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing cards and board games. She loved to joke and just have fun with others.

Let's not forget how much she enjoyed those visits to the Casino.

She was proceeded in death by: her mother; a brother; and husband, Josef Kleinschek.

She is survived by: two sons, Rainer (Kadisha) Kleinschek, Vista, California, Mike Kleinschek St. Augustine, Florida; two daughters, Gobby (David) Searcy and Angelika (Curtis) Conroy, both of St. Joseph. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly.

She was a true and loving mother, grandmother, and so proud of her family. For her family and friends, Wally leaves the following thoughts: "Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow, dry your tears and remember the best times, the joys, the laughter, the good life I lived while I was strong. I will remember you with a smile and do not think we are far apart for every time you think of me, I am right there in your heart."

There will be no public visitation or service.

Waltraud will be cremated, under the care and direction of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the St. Judes Childrens Hospital, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

