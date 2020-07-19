Mary (Wright) Klein, 98 of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

Mary was born Aug. 7, 1921, in Barnard, Missouri, to the late Ruel "Dick" and Alice (Crain) Kiser.

She received her Bachelor's degree in education and started her career in a one-room schoolhouse.

She retired as a teacher in St. Joseph, after 27 years of teaching.

She married Gene Wright and had four children: Greg Wright, Sr., Gayle Saxton, Garvin Wright, and Greta Wells.

After Gene's passing in 1986, she married Anthony Klein in 1996, until his passing.

Preceded in death are: her parents; husbands; son, Greg Wright, Sr.; and sister, Twila Hutson.

Surviving are: children: Greta Wells, Garvin Wright (Joyce Handy), Gayle Saxton (Henry Hilsenbeck); 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-great grandchildren.

Ms. Klein was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary #49.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Eagles Lodge; 2004 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

The family has requested no flowers.

She has been cremated, under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

