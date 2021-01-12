Kerry Neil Klein 69, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1951, in St. Joseph, son of the late Norma and Earl Klein. He married Patsy Welch on May 22, 1971, and she survives of the home.

He graduated from Lafayette High School and Missouri Western State University in Criminal Justice. He retired from the St. Joseph Police Department after 20 years of service, then retired from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as Motor Vehicle Inspector. He served in the United States Air Force and the Missouri Air National Guard.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his best buddy, Craig Hayes. He was a member of the (FOP) Fraternal Order of Police, and the Blue Knights Missouri X retired police officers organization.

Kerry was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: wife, Patsy Klein, of the home; brother, Nelson "Reed" (Patricia) Klein of Conroe, Texas.

Mr. Klein will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the Blue Knights Missouri X for Scholarships.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.