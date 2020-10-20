Judith Klein, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

She was born April 13, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Arthur Paul and Bernice Emma (Rekate) Hoefelmann.

Judith married Robert L. Klein on Nov. 3, 1962. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 1990.

She retired as a registered nurse at the State Hospital in St. Joseph.

Judith enjoyed her cats and her kids, and never missed one of their events.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Survivors include daughters, Kim Dilley (Russell) and Kristen O'Callaghan (Rob); grandchildren, Josh Dilley, Chris (Tiffanie) Dilley, Austin Kirschner (Tasha), Bryson O'Callaghan (Jessica), Rebecca Gabriel (Dylan), Caleb O'Callaghan, and Kaitlyn O'Callaghan; and six great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.