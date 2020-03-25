Klawuhn, Mary T. 1936-2020

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Mary Theresa Klawuhn, 83, Rushville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home.

Mary was born April 2, 1936, the daughter of Leo and Lucinda (Bellis) Stuart.

She graduated from DeKalb High School.

Mary worked as a telephone operator for South Western Bell, in St. Joseph. After she retired, she went to work for Atchison Leather Products.

She was a member of the Rushville Christian Church and Pioneer's Club.

Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, needle point and quilting. She also enjoyed collecting and refinishing antique furniture.

Mary married James M. Klawuhn Sr., on Sept. 17, 1954, in Rushville; he preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2011.

Survivors include: a son, Jeff and Robyn Klawuhn, Rushville; a daughter-in-law, Susan Klawuhn, Rushville; three grandchildren: Megan (Eric) Belveal, Cole (Jackee) Klawuhn and Dylan Klawuhn; and three great-grandchildren: Cooper and Mason Belveal, and Elizabeth Klawuhn.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Jim Klawuhn Jr.; four brothers: Rex, Buck, Tub and Kenny Stuart; two sisters, Lucille Crockett and Helen Wynkoop; and a great-grandchild, Norman Klawuhn.

The family has decided due to current restrictions, a private family celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorials in honor of Mary are suggested to: Rushville First Responders or Rushville Christian Church youth group, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is has been entrusted with the arrangements.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.