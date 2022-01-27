Klaasmeyer, Rosalie 1940-2022 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Rosalie Klaasmeyer, 81, of Oregon, passed away on Tues, Jan. 25, 2022, at a Fairfax, Missouri hospital.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1940, in Macy, Nebraska, to Wilson E. and Rosalie (Wolfe) Freemont.
Rosalie obtained her LPN certificate in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She most recently worked at the Oregon Care Center.
Rosalie married John Klaasmeyer in Elk Point, South Dakota and they became parents of five children. They later divorced, and John passed away in 2013.
Also preceding her in death were: her parents; son, John Nathan Klaasmeyer; infant daughters, Carol and Bette; and four sisters.
Survivors include: her children: Joyce (Mark) Plummer and Danny Klaasmeyer, all of Oregon; grandsons, Aaron Plummer (Lisa Fansher) and John (Rachel) Plummer, all of Oregon and Blaine (Abbie) Klaasmeyer of Union Star, Missouri; four grandchildren: Trista, Charlotte, Theo and Hazel Plummer; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.
Interment: Forest City Union Cemetery.
Memorials: Forest City Union Cemetery or charity of donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
