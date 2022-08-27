WARSAW, Mo. - James O. Kissick, 77, of Warsaw, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at a Kansas City hospital as result of injuries from an auto accident. He was born April 11, 1945, in Dearborn, Missouri, son of Susie and Otto Kissick. He graduated from Faucett, Missouri, High School.

Jim married Ellen Burley, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 1, 2018, he married Linda Sollars. He served in the U.S. Marines for four and half years, later served in the U.S. Army and the Kansas National Guard, retiring in 1992. Jim also retired from Quaker Oats, where he worked as a power engineer. He enjoyed fishing, playing computer games, especially cards and poker. He also enjoyed sharing military stories, and was a member of American Legion Post 359, Marine Core League in Warsaw.

