WARSAW, Mo. - James O. Kissick, 77, of Warsaw, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at a Kansas City hospital as result of injuries from an auto accident. He was born April 11, 1945, in Dearborn, Missouri, son of Susie and Otto Kissick. He graduated from Faucett, Missouri, High School.
Jim married Ellen Burley, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 1, 2018, he married Linda Sollars. He served in the U.S. Marines for four and half years, later served in the U.S. Army and the Kansas National Guard, retiring in 1992. Jim also retired from Quaker Oats, where he worked as a power engineer. He enjoyed fishing, playing computer games, especially cards and poker. He also enjoyed sharing military stories, and was a member of American Legion Post 359, Marine Core League in Warsaw.
James was preceded in death by wife, Ellen Kissick; his parents; siblings, Randy Kissick, Sherry Burley; and son, Garry James Kunzler Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Kissick, of the home; daughters, Sonya (Earl Harding) Gray, of Warsaw, and Regina Stufflebean, of St Joseph; step-daughters, Beth (Kenny Boorn) Hoffman and Jackie (Vince) Presto; siblings, Larry (Bridgett) Kissic,k of Warsaw, Billy Kissick, of Savannah, Missouri, Charlie (Sharon) Kissick, of St. Joseph, Bonnie Jean Carpenter, of Savannah, Judy McKnight, of St. Joseph, Peggy Sue Ebel, of St. Joseph, and Diane Jones, of West Des Moines, Iowa; half sister, Norma Jean Lanham; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
