Kiser, Roberta 1927-2020

Roberta "Jean" (Neff) Kiser, 92, formerly of Graham, Missouri, passed from this life on July 14, 2020. She leaves this world to reunite with her beloved husband, George, and their twin sons, George and Raymond.

Born on December 20, 1927, in Platte County, Missouri, Jean was the fifth of ten children born to Henry "Roy" and Maude Alene (Towns) Neff. She lived much of her life in Rockport, Missouri, before her family relocated to a farm just east of Graham during her senior year in High School. Shortly after graduating from high school, she met the love of her life, George Kiser. They were married on Valentine's Day in 1949. Prior to her marriage, Jean lived and worked in Kansas City, modeling hats at Kline's Department Store. In addition to being a full time wife and mother, Jean enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader and an accomplished cake decorator.

Jean is survived by: three daughters, Kathryn Davenport and husband Robert, Branson, Missouri, Karen Elifrits and husband Chad, St. Joseph, and Rebecca Kiser and husband Andrew Stanley, Leawood, Kansas; a sister, Hazel Euler, Stewartsville, Missouri; two brothers, Howard Neff, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Billy Neff, Graham; and eight grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Maude Neff, and Step-mother Rachel (Johnson) Neff; infant sons, George and Raymond Kiser; two sisters, Laverne Elfeldt and Mary Madore; and four brothers, HR, Lloyd, Nelson, and infant Harold Neff.

Due to the pandemic there will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, Missouri, on July 17, at 10 a.m. Jean will be laid to rest at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.