Kirkland, John 1934-2021

WATHENA, Kan. - John W. "Dink" Kirkland, 86, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Jan. 3, 2021, at the Wathena Nursing Home.

Dink was born on March 27, 1934, to John and Ruth (Engemann) Kirkland. He attended and graduated from Wathena High School. John served two years in the United States Army as a Missiles instructor at the Army Air Defense Center, Fort Bliss, Texas.

After returning home from the service, he was employed by the Boehringer firm, in St. Joseph, where he worked as manager of the Research Farm, from which he retired.

Dink loved playing baseball and pitched for the local teams. Later he served as coach for Beacon, Savannah & Bethany CT's girls fast pitch softball teams, all of which his sisters played on.

Dink was preceded in death by his parents; two older brothers, Robert and Charles; and one sister, Helen Anno.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Jodi Oyerly(Charles) of Wathena; four step-grandchildren, Jacob Moore, Jacey Moore, Cooper and Calvin Oyerly; brother, Don Kirkland (Brenda) of Wathena; sisters, Ruth Grable, Erma Jones Donna Weber, all of Wathena, Dorothy Lester of the state of Oregon.

GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena.

Visitation; there will be no public viewing or visitation.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, KS 66090

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.