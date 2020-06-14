Kirkendoll, Jean E. 1944-2020

GALLATIN, Mo. - Jean Elizabeth Kirkendoll, 75, Gallatin, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

She was born Aug. 18, 1944, to Donald "Doc" and Offa (Jones) Woody.

Jean married Lyndell "Bud" Kirkendoll in 1964.

She was a 1962 graduate of Gallatin High School.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ron and Roy "Burr" Woody.

Survivors include: her husband of 56 years, Bud Kirkendoll; son, Tony Kirkendoll (April); daughter, Staci Hamilton (Doug); grandchildren: Caleb Kirkendoll (Abbi), Tristan Hamilton, Haley Melte, Kasey Melte; great-grandchildren, Willow Kirkendoll, Theo Kirkendoll; brother, Jerry Woody; extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and prayers would be greatly appreciated.

