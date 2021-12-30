ELMO, Mo. - Lloyd Edward Kirk, 85, of Elmo, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Abbey Woods in St. Joseph.
Lloyd was born on Aug. 5, 1936, in Callaway, Nebraska, to John L. and Helen L. (Goforth) Kirk.
He served in the United States Army.
Lloyd was a member of the Elmo Christian Church and spent most of his life farming in the Elmo area.
He married Eunice M. Ellison, on June 7, 1968, in Independence, Missouri. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2018.
He was also preceded by his parents and one brother, Donald Kirk.
Survivors include: his brother, Albert "Gary" Kirk, Elmo; and sister, Katherine Caton, St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Kirk has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the High Prairie Cemetery in Elmo.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
