Kirk, Donovan C.

Donovan C. Kirk

SABETHA, Kan. - Donovan Charles Kirk, 92, of Sabetha, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Wetmore Cemetery.

At Donovan's request, there will be no viewing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: the American Cancer Society, sent in care of: Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia Street, Sabetha, KS 66534.

Online condolences may be left at: www.popkessmortuaries.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.