Kirk, Betty L. 1930-2020

SABETHA, Kan. - Betty Lucille (George) Kirk, 90, of Sabetha, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha.

She is survived by: her son, Raymond; her daughters, Margaret (Bill) Crawford and Mary Kirk; her grandsons, Michael Kaul and Eric Fritton; her granddaughter, Robyn (John) Heimburger; and five great-grandchildren; her three sisters: Jean Davis, Ludema Scott, Madene Fernkopf; and her brother, Dwane George.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Wetmore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia Street, Sabetha, KS 66534.

To read the full obituary please visit www.popkessmortuaries.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.