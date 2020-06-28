Kirby, Yvonna R. 1977-2020

Yvonna Rochelle Kirby, 43, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

She was born March 22, 1977 to Eugene Cruse and Yvonna Kirby in St. Joseph.

She was a CNA and a member of St. Francis Church.

Rochelle enjoyed traveling, cats, Victoria Secret perfume and purses.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene; brother, Darron Wilkinson-Kirby; grandfather, Lawrence Maxwell Kirby; and close aunt, Arthene Nance.

Survivors include son, Jason Mulvaney; daughters, Jerikah Kirby, Damia Cary; mother, Yvonna Kirby (David Dysart); grandchildren, A'Kyla Kirby, A'Kaydence Kirby, Kain Mulvaney; siblings, Orlando Kirby and Derek Wilkinson-Kirby; Devona Dysart, Dana Dysart, Daviessa Dysart; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Yvonna's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

