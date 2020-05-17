PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Juliana Marie Kirby, 67, Pattonsburg (formerly of Dallas, Texas) passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home.

Julie is survived by: her lifelong friend, Roberta Pyles, of the home; father, David Kirby, Grand Saline, Texas; sisters, Patricia (Randy) Marshall, Ft. Worth, Texas and Sharon Kirby, Denver, Colorado; brother, John (Kelsie) Baginski, Texas; niece, Jessica (Brandon) Proffer; nephew, Ryan (Elizabeth) Marshall; great-nephew, Bennett; and great-niece, Hallee.

Friends may call from 5 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Following the visitation, Julie will be cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, with inurnment at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: the North Daviess R-3 School District in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.