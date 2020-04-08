INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Rob Kipper, 71, passed away on March 24, 2020, in Indianapolis.

Most of his adult life was spent in Palm Springs, California.

Rob began his professional career with Redken Laboratories, where he was a hair designing instructor for the Redken Academy, in Los Angeles. He served as the associate director of Indian Wells Town Hall in Palm Springs, where he invited world leaders as guest speakers.

A cancer survivor of 16 years, he loved City of Hope, where a stem-cell transplant was performed in 2004. He remained loyal and supportive of City of Hope following his successful transplant.

He is survived by his husband of 51 years, Craig Prater, who is president of Heartland Film, in Indianapolis, and the former executive director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

He is also survived by: two older brothers, James Kipper, of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Gary (Jackie) Kipper, of Collins, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Ramona (Jerry) Spoonemore; and brother-in-law, Alan Prater, both of Filmore, Missouri.

He had numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Ruth (Gregory) Kipper and Jesse Dean Kipper.

As a military family, he lived in many locations growing up.

He traveled extensively with his husband and lived briefly in Bangkok, Thailand; but his greatest joy was being home with his little dogs: Melanie, Giayrmo, Benjamin, Schuller and Sophia.

Cremation was entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Montcalm, in Indianapolis.

No services are planned.

Family has requested that any remembrances be made in his name at The City of Hope, Duarte, California. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.