KINGSTON, Mo. - Patricia "Patty" A. Kipp, 78. Kingston, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond, Missouri.
Patty was born on June 7, 1943, in Cowgill, Missouri, to Dr. Hugh "Sweetie" and Coleta F. (Crist) Blackburn. She attended elementary school at the New York School, southeast of Hamilton, Missouri, and graduated from Penney High School, Hamilton, in 1961. She was a homemaker and had worked at the Stride Rite Shoe Factory in Hamilton.
Preceding Patty in death were her parents, and her sister, Emma Pearl "Tootsie" Green.
On July 20, 1961, Patty married Ronald "Ron" Kipp in Hamilton at the United Methodist Church. He survives of the home.
Patty and Ron enjoyed fishing and camping and they kept busy with their missionary work at Indian reservations in South Dakota, and also in Mexico.
Additional survivors: sons, Darrin (Shari) Kipp, Hamilton, and Jeff (Gail) Kipp, Kingston; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Ricky) Blackburn, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Kenny (Vivian) Blackburn, Springfield, Missouri.
Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
A private inurnment service will be held at a later date at the Kingston Cemetery, Kingston.
The family requests no cards, flowers, or food be sent, but they do request your continued prayers for the Kipp family, and prayers also for yourselves and your own families.
The family wants to thank their friends and family for all their concern and support over the years, and also to respectfully support that these arrangements are the wishes of the family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
