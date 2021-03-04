Vern King

ALBANY, Mo. - Vern King, 77, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 26, 2021, at Worth County Convalescent.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the chapel. Masks are required. Family requests casual attire be worn.

Memorial Contributions: Alzheimer's Association in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.