Todd Alan King, 52, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Aug. 24, 1968, in St. Joseph, son of Dorothy and Garland King. He attended St. Patrick's and Lafayette High School. Todd married Cheryl King on May 20, 2016 in St. Joseph. Todd was baptized in St. Patrick Catholic Church as a child. Todd loved cars, especially his mustang and the KC Chiefs. He most importantly loved his family. He was Superman to his family and everyone he met was considered family. As a part of Todd's continued giving, he was an organ donor and was able to share his gift of sight.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Survivors include, wife, Cheryl King of the home; children, Meranda (Paul) Phipps, Joe (Brittany) Nichols, Darcie Nichols, Chelsey Nichols, Thomas King, Cierra King and Mandy King, all of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren, Audrina, Aiden, Akinden, Braxton, Grayson, Natiley, Alaina, Zalynn and Aizlee; siblings, Lynnette Etherton, Philip King, Brian King, Gary (Melanie) King and Tracy (Dave) Lawrence; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Father Jonathan Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday by Deacon Marcelino Canchola.

Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.