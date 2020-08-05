King, Russell J. 1942-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - The family of Russell James "Jim" King of Albany, Missouri, is saddened to announce his passing at the age of 78 years.

Jim was born April 29, 1942, in Ellis Prairie, Missouri, to Russell James King, Sr, and Emily Jane (Pierce) King. He moved to Darlington, Missouri, at a young age where he lived for the remainder of his childhood.

He was a member of the Albany R-III graduating class of 1960, Darlington Masonic Jacoby Lodge #447 and the Darlington Baptist Church. He enlisted in the Army on June 7, 1960, and was later stationed in Okinawa, Japan, as a traffic analyst. He honorably completed his service in June of 1962 and soon after became a truck driver. He drove for over 50 years, retiring from Hillyard Inc. in St. Joseph in 2003.

He married Mardell Manion on March 13, 1998. Together they took many RV trips with their cherished dog, Princess, where they made many wonderful memories. In addition to traveling, he enjoyed reading books, telling stories, watching old westerns with his dogs and cheering on his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

He will be lovingly remembered by: his wife of 22 years, Mardell; children, Krissy (Michael) Friedman of Urbana, Russell "Rusty" (Amanda) King of McFall; stepsons, Mark (Barbara) Manion of Smithville, Michael D. Manion of Gentry; granddaughter, Chloe Friedman; seven step- grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marrianne (King) Littlejohn of St Joseph, Fern Hamm of Savannah; brother, Vern (Barb) King of Albany; sisters-in-law, Harriet Augustin of New Braunfels, Texas and Linda Garton of Williamsburg, Virginia; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, David Allen King; brothers, Jerry King and Norman King; sister, Esther (King) Rice; mother-in-law, Marjorie Toombs; and brother-in-law, Dan Garton.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, August 5, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Private family Graveside Service and Burial with Military Rites will be in the Rouse Cemetery, Darlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Darlington Cemetery Association in care of Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.