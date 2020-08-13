King, Roy D. 1931-2020

ATCHISON, Ks. - Roy Dale King, 88, of Atchison Kansas, went to Heaven on Thursday, July 15, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Roy was born on Oct. 16, 1931, in Woodlawn, Kansas, the son of Gale and Lois (Foster) King. Roy served in the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver for Leonard Brother's trucking for many years. Roy was a member of the First Baptist Church, and enjoyed tinkering with cars.

He was married to Melba Jean Campbell on April 23, 1953, in Lebanon, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include a son, David (Jamie) King, Topeka, Kansas, and a daughter Elaine (Charles) Welsh, Overland Park, Kansas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.