Rose Lee King was born Dec. 1, 1951, to Willis and Nadine (McFarland) King in St. Joseph.
Rose made her journey to Heaven Dec. 11, 2021.
Rose was a graduate of South Park Elementary, Lafayette High School, MWSC and NWMSU. Rose taught 29 years in the St. Joseph School District.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by cousins and friends.
Services were held Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
