King, Robert "Dane" 1989-2020

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -Robert "Dane" King, 31, Platte City, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

He was born April 4, 1989, in St. Joseph, to Steven and Teresa (Shanks) King.

Dane was a member of Hillsong Church and the Olympic Gym, Kansas City, Missouri.

He graduated from Benton High School in 2007.

Dane attended Jump School in Fort Benning, Georgia and served in the United States Army stationed in Louisiana for a year.

He was part owner of a landscaping business and worked for ABC Tire in Kansas City.

Dane enjoyed weightlifting, his landscaping business, spending time with his family and he loved the Lord.

He was preceded in death by: his grandmother, Shirley Badart; grandfather, Robert D. King; step-grandfather, Ray Kerns, Sr.; uncles: Charles and Danny Shanks, Jimmy Schulze.

Survivors include: parents; brothers, Sheldon King (Nicole), Dustin Norris (Brandi); the love of his life, Elizabeth Sease and her children: Mason, Marlie and Austin; aunts: Brenda Reed (Gary), Karla Schulze, Bobbi Jordan; uncles, Robert King, Doug King (Sandra), Mark Hicks (Lisa); grandmother, Lorene Kerns; grandparents, Bobby and Wilma Shanks; special niece, Halle Norris; other numerous nieces, nephews; and special friend, Linda Daniels.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank or The United Way.

