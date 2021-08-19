KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Philip Charles King 58, of Kansas City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Kansas City.
He was born Jan. 27, 1963, in St. Joseph, son of the late Dorothy and Garland King.
He was very artistic, and enjoyed writing poetry and drawing. He was also interested in Native American History.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Philip was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Todd Alan King; and daughter, Tajia King.
Survivors include: sisters, Tracy (Dave) Lawrence and Lynnette Etherton of St. Joseph; brothers, Brian King, St. Joseph and Gary (Melanie) King, Sacramento, California; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Graveside Inurnment Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.