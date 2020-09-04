King, Marvin L. 1938-2020

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Marvin Lorace King, age 82, Grant City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Marvin was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Worth, Missouri, he was the son of the late Eldon Lorace and Mary Waunita (Phillips) King.

Marvin grew up in Worth, Missouri, and was a graduate of Grant City High School class of 1956. Marvin had lived his entire life in Worth County except for the two years that he served in the United States Army.

Marvin began farming with his father as a child and continued farming having both livestock and row crops until his death.

He was married to Corena Alice (King) on Nov. 16, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri. They enjoyed 63 years of married life together.

Marvin was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and was recently baptized.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin sisters, a sister Judy Wilson and a brother Dale King.

His survivors include wife, Corena, of the home, Grant City; brother, Larry King, Stanberry, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Kathy King, LaVeta Maudlin, Bonnie King and Elda Jones; brothers-in-law, Dwane King and Dale Maudlin; nieces, nephews and a host of other friends and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home where social distancing measures will be observed.

Burial will be in the Barnes Cemetery, Worth, Missouri.

Memorial: Barnes Cemetery, P.O. Box 158 c/o Dennis Adams, Grant City, MO 64456

Arrangements are under the direction of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.