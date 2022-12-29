Joseph N. King, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1971, to Larry and Jane (Henry) King.
Joseph N. King, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1971, to Larry and Jane (Henry) King.
Joseph King was in law enforcement for 30 years, working for the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the Platte County Sheriff's Office, and most recently, the Director of the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University.
He possessed a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University, and a master's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati.
He served as a law enforcement trainer for 22 years. He was the site coordinator for Missouri Sheriffs' Association Training Academy hosted by Platte County. He was an adjunct professor/instructor teaching Criminal Justice Courses for both Missouri Western State University and Vatterott College. Joseph King held Command Leadership positions in Emergency Management and Communications, Detention, Patrol, and Administration with the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family, he was an incredible husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include: his wife, Laura King; his mother, Jane King; children: Nicky Mace (Corey), Brianna King, Rebecca Fleishans (Mat), Matthew King (Casey), Robbie King and Eric King; grandchildren: Peyton King, Theodore Fleishans and Marshall Fleishans; sisters, Laurie Wall and Lainie Cassidy (Mike); brother, B.J. King (Sara); and nieces: Shannon King, Alexandra King and Erica King; and nephews: Michael Wall, Bryan Wall and Glenn Wall.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Parish Rosary 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to The Fraternal Order of the Police NWMO Lodge 3 Holiday with a Hero.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.