Jack Franklin King, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

He was born March 27, 1969, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth Ray and Barbara Ann (Brooks) King.

Jack was a 1987 graduate of Lafayette High School.

He worked at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Jack was co-owner of a Sports Card Shop. He was an avid baseball card collector and sports fan.

He was preceded in death by: his father; his maternal grandparents, "Nans & Pamps" Jack and Elaine Brooks; and paternal grandparents, Vera Waller and Arlan King.

Survivors include: daughter, Brooke King; mother, Barbara; uncle, Charles King (Kathy); his love, Lesa; and his dog, Samantha.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help defray funeral expenses.

