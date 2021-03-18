Jack Franklin King, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
He was born March 27, 1969, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth Ray and Barbara Ann (Brooks) King.
Jackie was preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandparents, "Nans & Pamps" Jack and Elaine Brooks; and paternal grandparents, Vera Waller and Arlan King.
Survivors include daughter, Brooke King; mother, Barbara; uncle, Charles King (Kathy); his love, Lesa; and his dog, Samantha.
Celebration of Life and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
