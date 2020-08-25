MARYVILLE, Mo. - Dale Alvin King, 72, formerly of Worth, Hopkins, and Maryville, Missouri, passed away Aug. 19, 2020.

Born in Maryville, Dec. 27, 1947, to Eldon and Mary (Phillips) King.

He served in the US Army, in an artillery unit of the 9th Army, and saw action in the Vietnam War.

He had farmed and was an electrician.

He married Connie Elaine Davidson. Then in 1989, Dale married Kathryn J. Houston King. She survives on the home.

Other survivors: two sons, Scott (Sheila Walkenshaw) King, Aaron G. (Nicole) King; two stepsons, Robert Todd (Karla) Roush, Michael L. (Kristin) King; two brothers, Marvin (Corina) King, Larry King; brother in-law, Ronald (Dennis Dau) Houston; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.

Memorial services, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Military Rites will follow the memorial service.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service.

Memorials: Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth St., Washington, DC 20006. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.