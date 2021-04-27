Connie S. King, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021

She was born July 7, 1950, in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Ralph and Margaret (Barragar) Upshaw.

Connie married Clarence Wayne King on Feb. 17, 1968. He survives of the home.

She had worked as a beautician for more than 20 years. She went to nursing school at age 58 and then worked at Newmark Care Center in Kansas City.

Connie was an excellent cook and loved family gatherings. She was best known for her brown steak and gravy, fried chicken and sweet treats. She also loved vacationing at the beach.

She had attended Caring First and Grace Evangelical churches.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Clarence; sons, Shawn (Jamie), Brad (Katie), and Chad (Shannon) King; grandchildren, Tori (Bethany Meng), Cadence, Reagan, Jake, Grant, Madison, Jackson, Abby, Maggie and Lorelei King; great-grandchild, Bella Meng; sister, Lisa Reece (Brian); mother-in-law, Jewel King; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.