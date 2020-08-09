COSBY, Mo. - Christine L. King, 73, Cosby, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

She was born Aug. 21, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Virgil and Opal (Price) Krull.

Christine married Samuel Wayne King April 25, 1975; He survives of the home.

She enjoyed knitting, bowling and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Additional survivors include: sister, Jane Crabtree (Raymond); numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

