King, Carol S. 1943-2021 Waxahachie, Texas

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -Carol Sue Morris King went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2021. She was born on April 29, 1943, in Elwood, Kansas, to John and Frances Morris. Carol grew up in St. Joseph with her five sisters and two brothers.

She first moved to Texas in 1980 and settled in Waxahachie with her family. She was an active member of South Prong Baptist Church and really loved her church family.

Carol was a fighter as she battled and beat breast cancer twice in the last 20 years. She started collecting anything pink, but especially anything with breast cancer ribbons.

She married Gerald Berry in 1963, they were married for 10 years and had three children, Belinda, James, and Ruth.

In 2005 she married Wayne King, who affectionately nicknamed her "Mamma Bear." They enjoyed almost 16 adventurous years of marriage. They loved to travel when they could, which they both enjoyed.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents John and Frances Morris, her daughter Belinda Baker, sisters Selma Swope, Donna McGlothlin, and brothers John and Harold Morris.

She leaves behind her husband, Douglas Wayne King; her children, Ruth Rippey (husband, Steve), James Berry (wife, Diana); sisters, Sharron Williams, Shirley Barrett, and Pat Karr; stepdaughter, Crystal Rogers (husband, Larry); grandchildren, Lori Coughanour (husband, David), Susan McKinney (husband, Aaron), Jessica Rippey (boyfriend, Anthony), Brendon King (girlfriend, Peyton), Jack Jordan, Collin King, Ashely Berry, Heather, Amanda, and Ricky Watson.

Carol also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturday April 3, at South Prong Baptist Church, located at 101 Sunnyside Drive, Waxahachie, Texas 75165. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.