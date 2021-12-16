King, Beverly A. 1941-2021 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Beverly King, 80, Grant City, Missouri passed away Dec. 14, 2021.
She is survived by: her husband, Gene King; sons, Stephen King and Jerry King; brother, David (Barbara) McKim; sister, Nancy (David) Elliott; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.
Inurnment will be in Grant City Cemetery in Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.