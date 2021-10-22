Kincaid, Sr., Edwin A. 1965-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Edwin Abraham Kincaid Sr., 56, of St. Joseph, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in St. Joseph. Born July 20, 1965, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Fay Kincaid.
Survivors companion, Martha Sutton; sons, Edwin Jr, Robert, Timothy, Josh Kincaid; sister, Susan Orcutt.
He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time.
