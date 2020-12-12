CAMERON, Mo. - Ronald Eugene Kincade, 78, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1942, in Millgrove, Missouri, to Alma and Mae (Oyler) Kincade.

Ron was a graduate of Princeton High School, class of 1960 and worked at Ford Motor Company until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by: parents, Alma and Mae Kincade; brother, Donald Dwayne Kincade; and sister, Delila Tharp.

Survivors: wife, Patsy (Brummett) Kincade, of the home; four daughters, Teresa (Darrell) Hudlemeyer, Liberty, Missouri, Cynthis (Donnie) Jones, Smithville, Missouri, Sarah Kincade, Cameron, and Abigail Kincade, Faucett, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Emily, Audrey. Abigail, Rebecca, Carrie, Jacob and Mellissa; nine great-grandchildren, Cassius, Lilly, Keaton, Leigha, Micha, Isabella, Michael, Jaxon and Adley; two sisters, Rose Lee (Paul) Dragoo, Ames, Iowa, and Dorothy (Keith) Bracewell, Liberty; and brother, Robert (Alidia) Kincade, Trenton, Missouri.

Services: 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, First Baptist, Cameron, Missouri.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial in Packard Cemetery.

Memorial Fund: Cameron First Baptist Church.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.