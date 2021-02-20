INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Beverly Ann Kincaid, 89, of Independence, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence. She was born June 12, 1931, in St. Joseph, daughter of Bertha and Alfred Braman. She married Tommy Kincaid, who preceded her in death in 2009.

Beverly was an avid book reader and enjoyed collecting first editions. She also loved horses.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Kincaid; her parents; daughter, Carol Frazier; siblings, Fern Fattig, Alfred Braman, Jr., Eugene Braman, Opal Porter; and grandson, Adam Nordin.

Survivors include, son, Mike (Debbie) Kincaid of Montrose, Colorado; son, Kenneth Nordin of Arkansas; daughter, Darla (Pamela) Camarillo; of Independence; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Jim Barnett officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.