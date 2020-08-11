Kimmi, Juanita A. 1937-2020

HORTON, Ks. - Juanita Ann Kimmi, 83, of Horton, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home in Horton. She was born on February 8, 1937 in Horton, the daughter of Donaciano and Francisca Landin Cortez.

Juanita was a bookkeeper for Gockel's Grocery and the Kimmi Sawmill for years until she retired. She was a member of the St. Leo's Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Juanita enjoyed making rosaries and volunteering at the Tri-County Manor in Horton, Kansas.

In November of 1968 she married Ervin Kimmi at the St. Leo's Catholic Church in Horton.

Survivors include her husband, Ervin Kimmi of the home; two sisters, Rita (Carlos) Vasquez of Antioch, California, and Julia Rocha, of St. Joseph; brother, Fermin (Vicky) Cortez of Rock Island, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Isabel Cortez, three brothers, Bernard, Tony and John Cortez.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton with visitation to follow.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the St. Leo's Catholic Church with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the St. Leo's Catholic Church and may be sent in care of the mortuary.

A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.