Jerry Kimbrough

HAMILTON, Mo. - Jerry Kimbrough passed on May 17, 2020.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home.

Graveside inurnment: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020.

