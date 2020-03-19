CAMERON, Mo. - Jerry Vincent Kimbrough, 83, Cameron, formerly of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron.

Jerry was born on July 30, 1936, in Kingston, Missouri, to Goldburn and Mary (Mamie) Kimbrough.

He attended Penney High School in Hamilton, where he participated in football and basketball. He graduated in 1954 from Penney High School, and served with the Missouri National Guard from 1954 to 1959, receiving an honorable discharge.

Jerry and his father, Goby, owned and operated the Phillips 66 gas station in Hamilton for many years, worked in a sheet metal plant in Kansas City, Kansas, and he also was employed at Esry's IGA and Hy-Klas grocery stores in Hamilton. Jerry worked as a painter with his uncle, Tinsley Tuggle.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hamilton.

Jerry was preceded in death by: his parents; and sister, Rosalie (Kimbrough) Axon.

On Oct. 11, 1969, he married Diana (Silvey) Kimbrough, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hamilton, and they were married for 50 plus years.

She survives of the home.

Additional survivors: daughter, Angela, Jacksonville, Florida; and son, Michael Kimbrough, Cameron; one grandson, Austin, who he dearly loved; brother, John Robert Kimbrough, Kansas City, Missouri; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Services are pending for a future date.

Inurnment will be at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association, in care of the funeral home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.