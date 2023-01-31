MARYVILLE, Mo. - Sharon Sue Hitchcock Kimble was born at Landfather's Hospital in Maryville, Missouri, on April 22, 1943, to Willliam L. "Bill" and Opal May Hitchcock. Sharon grew up in Skidmore, Missouri, and attended grade school and high school there. She graduated in 1961. Sharon then attended Gard's Business College in St. Joseph. She started her first job as a secretary for Tri-State Insulation, Window and Awning Company in Feb. 1962. This job was for 15 years. Sharon then worked for the Dale Company, Western Dairy and Laverty Sprayers. In 1989 Sharon graduated from Missouri Western State College (now University). She received a BS Degree in Business Education and a coaching certificate. Sharon taught business at St. Joseph Christian School. She was the physical education and the athletic director. She was also the girls' basketball coach. Her basketball girls rewarded her with first place two years in the Christian league at Kansas City, Missouri. It was a huge honor to have the traveling plaque hanging in her classroom. They also won first place in the tournament her second year. Sharon then taught business and coached at Breckenridge High School for three years. Because of health reasons she retired from Polo R-VIII School at Polo, Missouri, in 2002.
Sharon was greatly honored to be nominated by her former students to have her biography printed in Who's Who among America's Teachers three times. Students can the toughest critic a teacher can have.
Sharon was the recording secretary for PSI ZETA chapter of Beta Sigma Phi in Stewartsville, Missouri. for 17 years (as of 2010). She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 411 in Skidmore, until it disbanded. She then became a member of Auxiliary Post 359 in St. Joseph. As of 2009, she had been a member for 60 years.
Sharon was a member of Central Christian Church. She was active in choir and was a member of the OPALS (Older people with active lifestyles) group. Sharon bowled in the Ladies Classic league. She was also a former member of the Board of Directors for WIBC. She was a member of the Heartland Health Club and liked to travel with the Nodaway Valley Bank Ambassadors. She worked as an auction clerk for Kimble Auction. She was a huge Golden State Warriors fan and was a die hard Chiefs fan.
Although she was not able to ride anymore, she loved taking care of her beloved horses, Rio and Blaze. She also had a dog named Dallas who was very special.
On Oct. 10, 1964, Sharon married Carl Kimble. He survives of the home. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Clinton "Clint" Kimble and Wendy Kimble, and grandson, Austin Allen Kimble which was the apple of her eye. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends; brother-in-law, George Kimble and wife Janet; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Jim ) Holland and Faye Aborn.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William "Bill" and Opal May (Dilts) Hitchcock; mother-in-law, Arlene Kimble Thomas; father-in-law, George Kimble; uncle, Bob Hitchcock; aunts, Nina Hemphill, Avalon Dilts, Etta Lou Dilts and Betty Hitchcock; maternal grandparents, Peter and Pearl Dilts; paternal grandparents, Charley and Anna Hitchcock; uncles, Paul Dilts and Raymond Dilts; sister-in-law, Patty Kimble; cousin, Mike Dilts, and brother-in-law, Virgil Aborn.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter at 701 Lower Lake Road, St. Joseph, MO 64506, or School of the Ozarks, P.O. 17, Point Lookout, MO. 65726-9986.
Sharon has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A remembrance book may be signed at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.