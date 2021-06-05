Kile, Susan R. 1957-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Susan Rae (Selim) Kile, 64, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home in King City.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1957, in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond M. and Ellen A. (Smart) Selim. They preceded her in death.

On Aug. 14, 2004, she married Robert Kile in St. Joseph. He preceded her in dath on Dec. 12, 2020.

Sue was an LPN and worked at King City Manor until its closing. She enjoyed crafts and gardening, and was always putting others before herself.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jon Selim.

Sue is survived by her sister, Nancy (Marty) Wantland, Creston, Iowa; niece, Ashley Wantland, Creston; and cousins, Debbie (Dan) Turner, Creston.

Susan has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials may be made to the Susan Kile Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.