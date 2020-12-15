Kile, Robert E. 1950-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Robert Eugene Kile, 70, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Robert is survived by his wife, Susan Kile, of the home; sister, Jean (Stan) Mohr, Arkansas; brothers, Brian (Cathy) Kile, Creston, Iowa, and Kenneth (Susan) Kile, Shannon City, Iowa; best friend, Richard (Mary) Slight, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends and his beloved Akita dogs.

Robert has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment with Military Rites will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Robert Kile Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

