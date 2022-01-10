Irene Lucille (Pease) Kiger, 79, of St. Joseph, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at home with her loving husband and family at her side.
She was born in 1942, in a farmhouse in Saxton, Missouri, daughter of the late Fred and Lillian Pease.
She married Herbert Dean Kiger on May 17, 1959, and they enjoyed almost 63 years together.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed working outside, she was an excellent cook, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Floyd Pease and Archie Adams; sisters: Sylvia Pease, Inez Pease, Erma McCoy, Freda Bussell and Thelma Parks.
Survivors include: husband, Dean Kiger of the home, and to this union were born four children: James (Lynette) Kiger, Diana (Donald) Bower, Van (Jenny) Kiger and Kimberly (Jared) Freemyer; a brother, Wayne (Lena) Pease; 10 grandchildren: Jason (Jacqi) Kiger, Kirsten Victoria Simon, Christopher (Brook) Bower, Steven (Maggie) Bower, Johnathan (McKaylee) Kiger, Brandon (Mariah) Kiger, Joel Kiger, Nicole Freemyer, Katrina (KJ) Cool and Andrew (Aylish) Freemyer; 14 great-grandchildren: Dakota, Gracian, Baylian, Cooper, Cayleigh, Ella, Cayson, Remmie, Charlie, Gavin, Sawyer, Weston, Hudson and Paxton; as well as numerous, nieces and nephews; and the many people she considered her kids and grandkids.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
