EASTON, Mo. - Leonard Joseph "Joe" Kieser, 56, of Easton, Missouri, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the family farm.

Joe was born Sept. 16, 1964, in St. Joseph, to Leonard Eugene and Helen Louise (Moore) Kieser.

He loved to ride his Harley and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Survivors include daughters, Hilary Alexandria Kieser, Jennifer Helen Kieser; ex-wife, Julie Kieser; two sisters, Jean Jaster (David), June Powell (Jon); sister-in-law, Doris Kieser; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great- nieces; great-nephews, other relatives and friends; and his dog Bandit.

Preceding Joe in death were his parents and two brothers Johnnie and J.W. Kieser.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.